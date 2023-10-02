Utang ng ‘Pinas sumirit sa P14.35 trilyon

Lumobo ang utang ng Pilipinas sa P14.35 tril­yon noong katapusan ng Agosto, ayon sa Bureau of Treasury nitong Lunes.

Paliwanag ng Treasury, nadagdagan ng P105.28 bilyon o 0.7 percent mula July ang utang dahil sa “peso depreciating from 54.834 to 56.651 against the US dollar.”

“Peso depreciation against the US dollar caused a P146.85 billion upward revaluation of US dollar-denominated debt in August, although partially offset by the P22.11 billion downward revaluation of the third currency debt component,” paliwanag ng Treasury.

Sa kabuuang utang, 31.8 percent ang kinuha sa abroad habang ang 68.2 percent ay inutang sa Pilipinas.