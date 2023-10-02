UE alumni nanguna sa Librarian board exam

ABOT-KAMAY ng alumni mula sa University of the East – Manila ang unang pwesto sa inilabas na listahan para sa September 2023 Librarians Licensure Examination.

Siya si Zamylle Ross Belaro Celso na nakakuha ng overall rating na 88.85% mula sa 555 na pumasa sa naturang board exam.

Nagtapos si Zamylle ng kursong Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS) nitong Hulyo 2023.

“Congratulations to our Warrior Librarian Topnotcher, to our new warrior librarians, and to the UE College of Arts and Sciences-Manila and the UE Graduate School!” pagbati ng UE Manila sa kanilang Facebook post. (Moises Caleon)