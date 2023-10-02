PBBM, Sara sadsad approval rating

Bumagsak ang approval ratings nina Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at Vice President Sara Duterte sa third quarter ng 2023, ayon sa survey ng Pulse Asia.

Mula 80% noong June, ang approval rating ni Marcos Jr. ay bumaba sa 65% nitong Setyembre.

Ang kanyang approval rating ay bumaba sa lahat ng lugar at antas ng lipunan, -14 hanggang -15 per-centage points at -12 hanggang -29 percentage points, ayon sa pagkakasunod.

Malaki rin ang binaba ng rating ni VP Sara, mula 84% ay naging 73%. Makikita ito sa Metro Manila (-12 percentage points), rest of Luzon (-13 percentage points), Class ABC (-18 percentage points), at Class D (-11 percentage points).

Sina Marcos at Duterte ay mayroon namang trust ratings na 71% at 75%, ayon sa pagkakasunod.

“Although the president and the vice president continue to enjoy majority approval scores at the na-tional level and across geographic areas and socio-economic classes, both experience significant erosions in their respective approval ratings during the period June 2023 to September 2023,” ayon sa Pulse Asia.

Noong ginawa ang survey mula Setyembre 10 hanggang 14, ang isyu noon ay ang dinedebateng 2024 national budget sa Kongreso, kabilang na ang P4.8 billion na confidential funds at intelligence funds sa mga ahensiya ng gobyerno, kabilang na ang Office of the President at Office of the Vice President.