Gumaganda na raw pakiramdam: Kris nilinaw na hindi sila nagkabalikan ni Marc!

Umaga pa lang (7:30am, Philippine time) ay nag-post na si Kris Aquino sa Instagram, at marami ang natuwa sa kanyang mensahe.

Kasi nga, magandang balita ang chika ni Kris, na gumaganda na ang kanyang sitwasyon.

Heto nga ang mensahe ni Kris:

“Thank you for your continued prayers, I don’t have my complete blood panel results yet but gumanda my inflammatory numbers in particular my C-reactive protein and my E-sedimentation rate.

“Hopefully in the next few days i’ll have my IgE, IgG, IgM and ANA results. (As usual, please Google?). ‘Wag na natin discuss my CBC, as always I’m still very anemic (it’s been a problem even before my autoimmune conditions were diagnosed)…

“I don’t know what good I did but I know I’m surviving all the side effects of methotrexate and my biological injectable because God is listening to all your prayers for my healing. #faith.



“Praying more that in 18 to 20 months I’ll reach remission and after 6 months I’ll have my doctors’ clearances and we can go home.

“I miss my sisters, my cousins, my Philippine doctors, my close friends, and of course all of you… It’s already been 16 months.

“We’re already settled in our rental home – location wise, this is my long wished for vibe – we have a pool in the back with an unobstructed view of the blue sea and with this super fresh, cool sea breeze… plus we’re only 10 minutes away from 1 of my doctors,” paunang mensahe ni Kris sa kanyang kundisyon.

At dito rin nga niya sinabi na hindi sila nagkabalikan ni Vice Governor Marc Leviste, na hindi na sila nag-uusap pa.

“P.S. my sisters urged me to make my current status very clear. I am not in a relationship, we no longer communicate, and my sons and I feel more peaceful!”

At gaya nga nang naipangako niya, ayaw na niyang magbigay pa ng detalye.

“No details because I value my privacy and respect his, and I chose to only give the facts that should be addressed.

“Again, thank you for your compassion to keep me & my family in your thoughts and prayers.”

At siyempre, nag-comment si Mr. Leviste sa post na `yon ni Kris.

Simpleng ‘thank you’ ang chika niya, at wala na nga ang usual na love, love, love na madalas niyang banggitin sa bawat mensahe niya.

Umulan din agad ng mensahe mula sa mga kaibigan, fan ni Kris, na humihiling pa rin na gumaling na siya nang tuluyan, at makauwi na rin siya ng Pilipinas. (Dondon Sermino)