ASF sumirit, state of calamity idineklara sa Ilocos Norte

IDINEKLARA ang state of calamity sa isang lungsod sa Ilocos Sur dahil sa pagkalat ng African Swine Fever (ASF) sa 22 barangay dito.

Inaprubahan ng konseho ng Candon City ang Resolution Number 353-2023 na naglalagay sa lungsod sa ilalim ng state of calamity matapos na maapektuhan na rin ng nasabing virus ang mga alagang baboy sa 22 mula sa kabuuang 44 na barangay sa siyudad.

“The declaration of a state of calamity in the city will afford the city government of Candon to use an appropriate part of its Quick Response Fund to curb the spread of ASF and provide assistance to the affected hog raisers within the city,” ani Candon City Mayor Eric D. Singson.

Noong Linggo, nilagdaan ng alkalde ang Executive Order (EO) number 60, series of 2023, na nagpapatibay ng 15-day lockdown para sa transport, hauling, slaughtering at pag bebenta ng mga baboy at mga pork-product mula Oktubre 2 hanggang 17 para maawat ang pagkalat ng virus sa mga hayop.

“The ASF has an imminent threat to the local hog industry operating in the City of Candon, thus, greatly affecting the supply of live hogs, port meat, and pork-by-products even for local and daily consumption,” ani Singson. (Allan Bergonia)