Kadiwa outlet sa mga barangay bet gawing permanente

Upang matulungan ang mga mahihirap na mamimili pati na ang mga magsasakang Pilipino, itinulak ng isang mambabatas na gawing permanente na ang Kadiwa outlet sa mga barangay.

Ayon kay Quezon City Rep. PM Vargas bukod sa mga mamimili ay makatutulong din ang mga Kadiwa market sa mga lokal na magsasaka na magkakaroon ng oportunidad na maibenta ang kanilang ani ng hindi sila binabarat ng mga middleman.

“The idea of having these stores permanently is a win-win solution to local suppliers and consumers especially now that prices of goods are on the steady rise,” sabi ni Vargas.

Ayon kay Vargas, ang pagiging permanente ng Kadiwa outlet ay makatutulong din upang matugunan ang kagutuman sa bansa.

“We intend to bring these rolling stores in res­pective communities to further lessen the expenses shouldered by the consuming public. Instead of spending for transportation cost, they could use the amount for more food items for the family,” dagdag pa ng Quezon City solon. (Billy Begas)