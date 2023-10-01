DOT 1st Tourism Pride Summit umarangkada

Idinaos kamakailan ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang kauna-unahang Tourism Pride Summit bilang tugon sa inclusive development thrust ng administrasyon ni President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Ginanap ang Summit sa Makati Shangri-La Hotel noong September 28, 2023 na dinaluhan ng mga kilalang personalidad sa gobyerno, academe, tourism, at LGBTQIA+ community.

Pinangunahan ni Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco ang serye ng talakayan na dinaluhan nina Pangasinan Congressman Christopher “Toff” de Venecia; Ronil Villacorta ng Philippine Financial and Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP); Regine Carmelli Reyes ng Philippine Commission on Women (PCW); Atty. Regal Oliva, President ng Cebu Lady Lawyers Association Inc.; Girly Gravador, owner ng Cygnal Travel; at Assistant Professor Rielle Alcantara-Castro ng Asian Institute of Tourism, University of the Philippines Diliman.

”We at the Department of Tourism take pride in the enormous contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community across the tourism value chain in all of the regions of the Philippines. With the very first Tourism Pride Summit, we are responding to global trends that present massive opportunities for growth by pursuing niche markets that will create more jobs in tourism,” bahagi ng pahayag ni Secretary Frasco.