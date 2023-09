Azurin humirit ng apology sa Canada

Hiniling ni dating Phi­lippine National Police (PNP) General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. sa Canadian Embassy na magpadala sila ng apology letter matapos siyang harangin sa Canada kamakailan.

Sinabi ni Azurin na bagama’t nag-sorry na sa kanya ang Canadian Embassy, nais niyang gawing pormal ito sa pamamagitan ng pagpapadala ng liham sa kanya.

“I just don’t know if they will issue an official statement of apology to me and perhaps a formal letter will be much appreciated, recognizing that there was indeed a mistake committed by Canada Immigration in Vancouver,” wika ng dating PNP chief.

Noong Setyembre, hinarang ng immigration authorities si Azurin kaya napilitan itong bumalik sa Pilipinas.

Wala pang official report ang Canadian go­vernment sa pagharang nila kay Azurin.

“As far as I know, my visitor’s visa was not canceled by Canada Immigration,” saad ng da­ting PNP chief.

“However, there is an ongoing validation to determine if I can be admitted or if I can be allowed to enter Canada to visit as a tourist to visit my family who are all Canadian citizens too,” dagdag pa niya.

Hindi natulungan ng Department of Foreign Affairs si Azurin dahil personal trip ang biyahe nito.