P3.8B shabu nasabat ng BOC sa Pampanga

Alinsunod sa kautusan ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. na palakasin ang intelligence at enforcement efforts laban sa drug trafficking, nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang isang shipment ng P3.8 bilyong halaga ng shabu noong Sabado, sa isang matagumpay na controlled delivery operations na ikinasa ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), at National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).

“We continue to enhance our information-sharing and enforcement initiatives among government agencies to stay ahead of drug syndicates and ensure that these illegal importations are intercepted even before they reach our local markets,” ayon kay Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio.

Nabatid na ang ilegal na droga ay dumating sa Port of Subic, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, noong Lunes, Setyembre 18, 2023, mula sa Thailand lulan ng barkong MV SITC SHEKOU at isinailalim sa x-ray scanning at examination.

Nakadiskubre ang joint elements ng law enforcement agencies ng 59 brown boxes na naglalaman ng 530 mixed red tea bags at golden tea bags na may puting crystalline substances na hinihinalang shabu.

Ang bawat kahon ay naglalaman ng isang plastic bag ng “chicharon” o dried fish, cases ng mga soft drinks, at mga sako ng feeds na may markings sa Thai language, upang itago ang ilegal na droga.

Ayon kay Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso, kaagad na nag-isyu ang BOC ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention laban sa shipment dahil sa paglabag sa Sections 118 (g), 119 (d), at 1113 par. (f), (I), at (l)-(3) at (4) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to R.A. No. 9165 o The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ang shipment ay kaagad ring itinurn-over sa NBI at PDEA para sa controlled delivery operation.

“An operation like this demands a coordinated response between and among agencies. We need to make sure that we won’t only be confiscating these harmful narcotics, but that we will also know who’s leading these activities,” ani Enciso.

Noong Setyembre 24, 2023, dumating ang shipment sa warehouse na matatagpuan sa Gate 1 Empire 999 Realty Corporation Purok 5, San Jose Malino, Mexico, Pampanga, na nagresulta sa pagkakadiskubre sa identidad ng mga sangkot sa drug smuggling.

Pinuri naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy ang composite team dahil sa matagumpay na operasyon.

“Narcotic interdiction remains to be at the core of our work here at the BOC. This operation demonstrates the commitment and dedication of our people to fulfill their mandates and remove this menace from our streets,” aniya.