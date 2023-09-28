Marcos sinuportahan ni Macron sa WPS isyu

Nakipag-usap si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kay French President Emmanuel Macron tungkol sa security issues sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) kung saan nagpahayag.

Kinumpirma ni Presidential Communications Operations (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil na nag-usap sa telepono ang dalawang lider noong Miyerkoles.

Sa naturang pag-uusap, tiniyak ni Marcos na ginagawa ng Pilipinas ang lahat ng paraan “to maintain the peace, to maintain the stability, keep the shipping lanes open and airways open” sa WPS.

“But may I thank France for all the support that you have given us in terms of our shared values, in terms of following the international law, especially UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and it has been of great help the messages of support and even when you sent French vessels to come and patrol. So I have to thank you, Mr. President, and France,” wika ni Marcos.

Sinabi naman ni Macron na bibisita sa Pilipinas ang isang grupo ng minister bilang bahagi ng pagpapalakas sa relasyon ng dalawang bansa at para lumagda ng mga kooperasyon. (Aileen Taliping)