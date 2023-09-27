Sumulat sa MTRCB: ‘E.A.T.’ nagpaliwanag, nag-sorry sa lubid issue ni Joey

Humingi ng paumanhin ang Kapatid noontime show na ‘E.A.T.’ kay MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto tungkol sa lubid joke o comment ni Joey de Leon sa ‘Gimme5’ segment noong September 23, 2023.

Hindi nagustuhan ng viewers ang nasabing joke o comment ni Joey dahil daw sa pagiging insensitive diumano nito sa tema ng suicide.

Narito ang formal apology letter na nilagdaan ni Jeny Ferre, ang Head of Creatives and Production Operations ng nasabing programa.

“Dear Chairperson Sotto:

“We are writing to formally explain an incident that occurred last September 23, 2023 during E.A.T.’s Gimme5 segment involving one of our hosts, Mr. Joey De Leon.

“During the said incident, Mr. Joey De Leon suggested ‘lubid’ (rope) as an answer to a question regarding things that may be worn around the neck. He conveyed this verbally in a very brief manner without further actions, elaborations or demonstrations. However, some viewers interpreted the utterance of the said object to be an insinuation of suicide, which is a very sensitive and triggering subject.

“In this regard, the whole E.A.T. management is regretful and apologetic to those who were offended by the said utterance. Rest assured that we are one with MTRCB in advocating a responsible viewing experience for the public.”

Inaabangan na ng netizens kung ano ang magiging action ng MTRCB sa nasabing komento ni Joey. (Byx Almacen)