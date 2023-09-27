Poe hindi kuntento sa pag-resign ni Aplasca

Hindi kuntento si Senadora Grace Poe sa ginawang pagbibitiw ni Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Administrator Ma.O Aplasca.

“A resignation at the top does not clean up its ranks. More than ever, the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) needs steady leadership to implement much-needed reforms,” pahayag ni Poe sa isang statement.

“Hindi lang dapat umaaksiyon kapag tapos na ang insidente. There should be zero tolerance for criminal acts and unprofessional behavior,” giit pa niya.

Ayon kay Poe, chair ng Senate Committee on Public Services, ang kailangang gawin ng OTS ay baguhin at higpitan ang sariling security program tulad ng pagpapahusay ng physical layout ng security screening stations at paglalatag ng proactive measures para maiwasan ang mga insidente sa hinaharap.

“Our airports should improve the physical layout of the security screening stations and provide proactive measures to prevent any further incidents,” ani Poe.

Para mapigilan ang paggawa ng katiwalian ng mga OTS personnel, sinabi ng senadora na bigyan ang mga ito “security of tenure” at itaas ang sahod ng mga highly-skilled technical personnel sa mga paliparan. (Dindo Matining)