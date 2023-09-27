Andrea, Kyle bumida sa ‘Stars of the Night’ ng ABS-CBN Ball

Ay, may pa-poll nga ang ABS-CBN Ball, ha!

‘People’s Choice: Stars of the Night’ nga ito, na kailangan bumoto ka via ktx.

Heto nga ang chika nila, “Things are heating up for the ABS-CBN Ball, 2023 People’s Choice: Stars of the Night, People’s Choice: Power Couple and Star Magic Fan Favorite Awards!

“This is the leaderboard as of Sept 27, 2023, 9:30 AM.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support for your favorite artists and to the ABS-CBN Foundation! As part of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation to help our fellow Kapamilya!

“You still have the power to vote! Go to: ktx.ph!

“Watch the ABS-CBN Ball livestream on September 30, Saturday, starting at 6:00pm!”

Oh, di ba? Kabog!

Pero base sa post nila, sa kung sino ba ang nangunguna sa ngayon sa mga babae? Wagi si Andrea Brillantes, sunod si Belle Mariano, pangatlo si Francine Diaz, pang-apat si Jane de Leon, pang-lima si Janella Salvador.

At sa mga lalaki naman? Panalo si Kyle Echarri, sumunod si Donny Pangilinan, pangatlo si Elijah Canlas, pang-apat si Seth Fedelin, pang-lima si Carlo Aquino.

Sa ‘People’s Choice: Power Couple of the Ball? Nanguna sina Donny at Belle. Pangalawa sina KD Estrada at Alexa Ilacad. Pangatlo sina Seth at Francine. Pang-apat sina Gerald Anderson at Julia Barretto. Pang-lima sina Jane Oineza at RK Bagatsing. Bongga, di ba? Pasok sina Julia at Gerald, pati na sina Jane at RK, na alam nating hindi naman na mga bagets level.

At sa Star Magic Fan Favorite?

Sa mga babae ay una si Alexa, pangalawa si Anji Salvacion, Pangatlo si Vivoree, pang-apat si Shanaia Gomez, pang-lima si Seham Daghlas.

Sa mga lalaki naman ay una si KD, pangalawa si Eian Rances, pangatlo si Raven Rigor, pang-apat si Zach Guerrero, pang-lima si Dustin Mayores.

Well hindi ako masyadong familiar sa ibang nasa line up ng fan favorite, ha! In short, hindi ko pa sila nai-interview ever.

Anyway, good luck! (Dondon Sermino)