Sara humirit ng P403M dagdag pondo noong 2022

Naglabas ng resibo si Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman na si Vice President Sara Duterte ay humingi sa Office of the President (OVP) ng P403 milyong dagdag pondo sa kanyang tanggapan, kabilang dito ang request na P250 milyong confidential fund para sa 2022.

“The Office of the Vice President expresses its gratitude for the recommendation on the reca­librated budget level under the FY 2023 Natio­nal Expenditure Program. To ensure continuous operations of the OVP under the current year, may we request a total of P403.46 million for various purposes,” ayon sa nilalaman ng liham ni Duterte kay Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman na may petsang Agosto 22, 2022.

Ayon kay Lagman, ilegal ang paglilipat ng pondo ng OP patungong OVP pero ayon kay ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo, naaayon sa batas ang pagsasyapol ng pondo.

“The contingent fund is a special purpose fund for new or urgent projects or activities. So the request of the OVP came up after the GAA was approved, therefore the OP has to release funds because it was requested by the OVP,” depensa ni Tulfo.

“Inaprub po ng pangulo dahil ‘yan po ay covered ng good governance and social services kaya po na-approve po ‘yan ng Office of the President,” dagdag ng kongresista.

Tumigil na sa pagtatanong si Lagman dahil hindi raw masagot nang maayos ni Tulfo ang kanyang mga tanong.

(Eralyn Prado)