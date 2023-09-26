WebClick Tracer

SPORTS

Kursten Rogue Lopez, Charlie Manzalo pag-asa ng gymnastics sa Asian Games

PAKAY nina Kursten Rogue Lopez at Charlie Manzalo na sagipin ang Philippine gymnastics team matapos mabigo ang men’s squad sa 19th Asian Games na ginaganap sa Hangzhou, China.

“We only have two female gymnasts left and they are both in the finals,” saad ni Gymnastics Association of the Philippines Deputy Secretary-General Rowena Bautista kahapon.

Magdidiwang ng ika-18 taon sa Nobyembre, sasabak si Lopez sa individual all-around finals ngayong araw sa Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium na magsisimula ng alas-3 ng hapon.

Sasalang naman ang 17-year-old na si Manzalo sa vault finals bukas (Huwebes).
“We’re so happy they made it to the finals,” ani Bautista. (Elech Dawa)

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP
Search
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante