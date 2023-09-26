Bautista pinadrino ng NAIA security chief

Pinalagan ni Office for Transportation Security (OTS) administrator, Undersecretary Ma. O Aplasca, ang panawagan ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na magbitiw ito sa puwesto sa ngalan ng command responsibility dahil sa serye ng nakawan sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“I have done nothing wrong but to cleanse our office with corrupt officials. Why am I now being attacked? For going after corrupt officials? I think it should be the othe­r way around. The corrupt officials should ins­tead be asked to resign,” diin ni Aplasca sa isang statement.

“The case involving stealing of the 300 US dollar bills is still being resolved, mauna pa mawala ‘yong mga nag-imbestiga. There must be something wrong somewhere,” dugtong pa niya.

Binanggit pa ng OTS chief na lalapit siya kay Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista at Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. upang magpasaklolo sa naging kahilingan ni Romualdez.

“As a leader, I am taking full responsibility for what OTS does and fails to do. I will discuss this matter with Secretary Bautista and the President. However, I will not allow anyone to humiliate me and allow any wrong information to thrive because of how unjust it is to the good men and wo­men of OTS who tirelessly dedicate their hard work to serve the public every day,” saad ni Aplasca.

“And, I stand against this public humiliation for the sake of my family who, in my more than 40 years serving this country, is hurting now more than ever over such insensitive, malicious and personal attacks,” diin pa niya.

Noong Lunes, iginiit ni Romualdez ang courtesy resignation ni Aplasca bago talakayin ang panukalang budget ng OTS sa 2024. Haharangin daw ng Speaker ang OTS budget kung hindi magbibitiw ang hepe nito. Ang OTS ay attached agency ng Department of Transportation.