3 pulis nagpositibo sa droga

Tatlong miyembro ng Philippine National­ Police (PNP) ang namemeligrong masibak sa serbisyo matapos magpositibo sa paggamit umano ng ilegal na droga.

Kinumpirma ni Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, director ng Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6), na nagpositibo sa methamphetamine hydrochloride o shabu ang urine sample ng tatlong pulis sa isinagawa ng PRO-6 health service na random drug test kamakailan.

Ayon kay Villaflor, nakatalaga ang mga ito sa Antique Police Provincial Office (APPO), Aklan PPO at Negros Occidental PPO pero tumanggi siyang pangalanan ang mga ito.

Aniya pa, may karapatan naman ang mga pulis na kontrahin ang resulta ng drug test sa pamamagitan ng pagpapa-drug test sa ibang testing center na accredited ng Department of Health (DOH) para sa second opinion.

“They can contest the results within 15 days of receiving them through a confirmatory test. Due process is being observed, allowing them to defend themselves,” ani Villaflor.

Samantala, sinabi ni Police Colonel Agustina Ompoy, hepe ng forensic unit ng PRO-6 na sumailalim na sa confirmatory test ang dalawang pulis mula sa APPO at NOCPPO habang wala pa silang natatanggap na impormas­yon mula sa Aklan PPO.

Pansamantala naman silang sinibak sa kanilang mga puwesto at dinisarmahan habang sumasailalim sa pre-charge investigation.

“They’ve been provisionally assigned to the PRO-6’s Regional Personnel Holding Administrative Office. They won’t be assigned any positions during the investigation to ensure easy accessibility should they be summoned for face-to-face interviews,” giit ni Villaflor.