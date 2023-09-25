‘Pinas babaklasin mga boya ng China sa Scarborough Shoal

Gagawa ng mga hakbang ang Pilipinas para matanggal ang mga floa­ting barrier ng China sa Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal.

Ito ang tiniyak ni National Security Adviser Eduardo Año kasabay ng pagkondena sa China Coast Guard sa paglalagay ng kanilang mga boya sa pinagtatalunang teritoryo sa South China Sea.

“It ruled categorically that such action by the PRC (People’s Republic of a China) violated the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in the shoal who have been fishin­g there for centuries. Any State that prevents them from doing artisanal fishing there violates UNCLO­S and international law, in general,” diin ni Año.

“We will take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers and to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area,” dugtong pa niya.

Aniya, ipinagbigay alam na nila kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang mga kaganapan sa West Philippine Sea, partikular ang Bajo de Masinloc at Ayungin Shoal. (Prince Golez/Aileen Taliping)