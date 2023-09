Liza Diño nag-effort sumulat ng kanta para sa 40th birthday ni Ice Seguerra

TODO ang effort ni Liza Diño na gumawa ng isang kanta para sa 40th birthday ng kanyang partner na si Ice Seguerra.

Sabi ni Liza, magkasama na sila ni Ice sa buhay pero mananatili pa rin daw siya na ‘biggest fan’ ni Ice.

Kaya hindi kataka-taka kung ang title ng nilikha niyang awit ay ‘Your Biggest Fan’.

Dear Love, It was your 30th birthday when we first celebrated together, and since then hindi na tayo mapaghiwalay,’ ani Liza sa Facebook post. ‘In those ten years, ang dami na nating pinagdaanan — the ups, downs, the highs, lows and everything in between. Maraming nagbago but there was one thing that was constant and has never changed, and even if sometimes I don’t get to tell you… I still am and will always be your biggest fan. And in the spirit of our songwriting mode, I wrote a song for you. Hehe… Love you mahal ko,’ patuloy niya. (Issa Santiago)