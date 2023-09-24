Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair ikakalat – Romualdez

Matapos ang matagumpay na sabay-sabay na paglulungsad sa apat na probinsya, dadalhin umano ang Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) sa iba pang probinsya, ayon kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

“The Serbisyo Fair truly breathed life into the aspirations of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr. to bring so many government programs within the reach of people who may not have the means to avail of these benefits,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“I am truly proud of what we have accomplished here, from our dry run in Biliran to our ambitious and simultaneous grand launch in four provinces. We could not have done this without the vision of our president,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Ayon kay Romualdez mahigit 60 serbisyo mula sa iba’t ibang ahensya ang iniaalok sa Serbisyo fair.

Ang pormal na paglulungsad ng BPSF sa Nabua, Camarines Sur ay pinangunahan ni Marcos samantalang si Romualdez naman ang na­nguna sa paglulungsad sa Tolosa, Leyte. (Billy Begas)