Todo awra sa Milan Heart pasabog collab sa Italian brand

Ang bongga talaga ni Heart Evangelista. Ayaw paawat sa pag-awra sa international scene, ha!

Heto nga at super rampa siya ngayon sa Italy, para sa Milan Fashion Week.

Super attend sa mga fashion shows, suot ang mga luxury designer dresses, shoes, bags mula sa mga premyadong Italian Fashion Houses katulad ng Roberto Cavalli, Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, Fendi, Vivetta, Versace, Missino, at Bally. Rumampa rin siya suot ang mga global luxury brands na Tods, Philosophy, Onitsuka, Maxmara.

Pero ang pinakapasabog ni Heart na talaga namang trending ay ang pagbisita niya sa The House of Fornasetti (Casa Fornasetti) sa Milan.

Sinalubong pa si Heart ng head ng ultra high-end multi-million dollar art Italian company—si Signore Barnaba Fornasetti, anak ni Piero, na owner ng art house noong 1940.

“Here’s a magical place where imagination meets design in Milan—Casa Fornasetti,” say ni Heart sa Instagram.

“Opulence gave me the opportunity to visit the heart of the @fornasetti archive and immerse myself into an alluring world full of art and décor,” dagdag pa niya.

Well, kinuha nga ang misis ni Senator Chiz Escudero bilang brand ambassador ng Opulence Design Concept kamakailan. Sila nga ang official seller ng mga bonggang brands katulad ng Versace Home at Fornasetti na mga gamit sa bahay, tulad ng mga plato, tasa, at marami pang ibang gamit sa kusina.

So, abangan kung ano ba ang collab o proyekto ni Heart with Fornasetti.

“My journey with Opulence and Fornasetti has just started. Stay tuned for more details soon…,” chika pa ni Heart.

Anyway, noon pa man ay ginagamit na ni Heart ang mga dining set ng Fornasetti (bukod sa Hermes at iba pa). Kaya sabi nga nila, si Heart lang ang pinaka-effective na endorser for their products in the Philippine market (and even in other countries).

Kaya ang sigaw ng mga faney;

“World class!!! Global Beauty, Fashion and Style Icon Heart Evangelista @iamhearte xoxo.”

Siyanga pala, si Heart ang binansagang Fashion Supernova.

(Dondon Sermino)