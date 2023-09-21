PH Professional Sports Summit ng GAB lalarga

HANDANG-HANDA na ang Games and Amusements Board (GAB) sa pagsasagawa nito ng 2023 Philippine Professional Sports Summit sa Setyembre 29-30 sa Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) sa Pasay City.

Pangungunahan ito ni GAB Chairman Atty. Richard Clarin, na tutok sa pagpapabuti sa kapakanan ng mga professional athlete sa bansa.

“Get ready to be immersed in an exhilarating milestone in the field of Philippine sports with the theme “𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑒, 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑓𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑧𝑒, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑡𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑃ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑝𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑓𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑆𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑠,” an advocacy that will shape the future of professional sports in our nation,” ayon kay Clarin sa official Facebook post ng GAB.

“Engage in anticipation as we strengthen the foundation of Philippine professional sports through the adoption of new rules and regulations, amendment of policies, identification of issues needing further improvement, training/seminars, round table discussions, and strengthening partnerships between GAB and its stakeholders from different professional sports leagues/organizations in the Philippines and even from abroad.”

“For the first time in the history of the Sports Summit, we will also hold an Awards Ceremony to confer recognitions to our professional sports icons, champions, and individuals or groups that brought honor to our country and/or contributed to the development of professional sports in the country,” daddag ni Chairman Clarin.

“As we unite, collaborate and celebrate, let’s make history together at the 2023 Philippine Professional Sports Summit. Your presence, passion and enthusiasm will be the driving forces behind this exciting event.”

(Abante Sports)