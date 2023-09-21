NCAA Season 99 matindi mga aksiyon

EXCITING ang pagsiklab ng 99th National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), partikular na sa men’s basketball tournament, sa pangunguna ng three-peat champions Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights sa darating na Linggo, Setyembre 24, sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

“The whole NCAA community continue championing new heroes to carry the legacy of NCAA,” wika ni season 99 Policy Board President Dr. Vincent K. Fabella ng host school na Jose Rizal University sa ginanap na press conference nitong Huwebes sa Coral Wing ng MOA Arena.

“We celebrate each individual that can make the difference, if they want to do so. So that they can find the inner hero within themselves.”

Ipaparada ng Letran Knights ang bagong head coach na si Renzy Bajar na tatangkaing mamayani sa kanilang ikaapat na sunod na kampeonato sa tulong ng bagong kapitan na si Kurt Reyson at mga beteranong manlalaro na sina Paolo Javillonar at Kobe Monje.

“Everyday is a different story and situation, that’s why we’re pushing to improve every single practice and game so that we find the best possible chemistry of the team. We also looking to mature even better and play wise to be able to develop our skills, and keeping our players and the whole team injury-free para pagdating sa dulo mas maayos at makaabot sa mga crucial stages and playing more competitive,” paliwanag ni Bajar, na hahalili sa pwestong iniwan ni dating head coach Bonnie Tan matapos ang three-peat title run.

Bukod sa basketball games ay masasaksihan rin ang pagbabalik ng badminton at table tennis, gayundin ang mga grassroots programs na Kiddie at 3×3 basketball, para mapabilang sa mga laro ng women’s volleyball, Cheerleading Competition, Taekwondo, Chess, Track and Field, junior’s basketball, men’s volleyball, beach volleyball, swimming at NCAA All-star games.

“Cheering fans, hardworking players, competent officials, and dedicated coaches make the sport beautiful. They are the true heroes of the game,” saad ni NCAA Management Committee chairman Paul Supan ng host JRU.

Kumpletong dumalo ang mga coach at team captain ng 10 koponan kasama ang kani-kanilang mga opisyales na binubuo nina Supan, Peter Cayco (Arellano), Fr. Vic Calvo Jr. (Letran), Manuel Raymund Catellano Jr. (Benilde), Dr. Lorenzo C. Lorenzo (EAC), Hercules Callanta (Lyceum), Melchor Divina (Mapua), Atty. Jonas Cabochan (San Beda), Fr. Virgilio Paredes Jr. OAR (San Sebastian) at Francisco Gusi Jr (Perpetual).

Patuloy na mapapanood ang mga laro ng 99th season sa GTV tuwing Martes, Miyerkoles at Biyernes simula alas-2 ng hapon hanggang alas-6 ng gabi at sa Sabado simula alas-9:30 ng umaga at alas-3 ng hapon at sa Linggo simula alas-10 ng umaga hanggang alas-5 ng hapon.

“GMA Network is a proud partner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and has the distinction of being the first and premiere collegiate athletics association of the Philippines. It has produced so many outstanding national athletes in various fields of sports, who have become heroic symbols of our youth not only in sportsmanship, but also in terms of discipline, perseverance, and excellence,” pahayag ni GMA Network Chairman at CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon.

(Gerard Arce)