Lea, Pops, Ruffa todo suporta: Vina kaabang-abang pasiklab sa New York

Mahigit isang buwan ngang titira si Vina Morales sa New York City. At siyempre, ibinida agad niya ang kanyang bonggang tahanan.

“Welcome to my place! My humble abode in New York for a month,” sabi ni Vina.

Yes, sa Tate muna titira si Vina dahil siya nga ang gaganap bilang si Aurora Aquino sa musical play na ‘Here Lies Love’.

“Thank you to my @herelieslovebway family for the warm welcome, love all the presents. Can’t wait to meet you all!” sabi pa ni Vina.

Makikita nga sa Instagram ni Vina ang unang pagtapak niya sa Broadway Theatre para mag-rehearse kasama ang iba pang cast.

“Pinch me. My 1st day inside Broadway Theater for @herelieslovebway. As I promised you all that I’m gonna share my journey on Broadway. Here’s a glimpse of my 1st day of rehearsal.

“I am overwhelmed with a lot of stuff to learn before my act. The production team were kind enough to tour me and for letting me share my experience of my 1st day!

“Thank you to all the talented casts who welcomed me during our vocal notes and warm up. You guys were awesome as ‘Im watching you all!

“Mga kababayan my Opening Act starts on Sept 22 Friday! See you at the dance floor!” sabi pa ni Vina.

At siyempre, tuwang-tuwa ang mga kaibigan niya na todo suporta kay Vina. Kaabang-abang nga kasi ang pasiklab na gagawin ni Vina sa Broadway Theatre, ha!

“Excited and happy for you, Vins. God bless you,” sabi ni Donna Cruz.

“How exciting!” chika ni Ruffa Gutierrez.

“Break a leg Vina!” sabi ni Christine Babao.

“Woohoo! So proud of you!” sigaw ni Pops Fernandez.

“Sana all! My dream came true to U. So happy for you Neng!” sambit ni Marissa Sanchez.

“Yahooooooo! Welcome to the fam, Vina! We are all super excited!” ang tuwang-tuwa na sabi ni Lea Salonga.

Good luck Vina! (Dondon Sermino)