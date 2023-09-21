Rookie Schonny Winston eeksena agad sa FiberXers

STARRING role agad sa backcourt ng Converge si rookie Schonny Winston.

Unang selection (9th overall) ng FiberXers si Winston sa 2023 PBA Draft nitong Linggo sa Market! Market!

Malaking papel agad ang ibibigay ni coach Aldin Ayo sa dating playmaker ng De La Salle, pupunan ang binakanteng pwesto ni Maverick Ahanmisi.

Tumawid ng Ginebra si Ahanmisi nitong offseason at pumirma ng three-year deal sa crowd favorites.

“Crucial sa amin (si Winston) because we lost Maverick,” paliwanag ni Ayo. “We have that spot na kulang, and Schonny can fill that spot.”

Isinunod ng Converge sa No. 10 ang isa pang guard, si BJ Andrade na pamangkin ni assistant coach Danny Ildefonso.

Hinugot din ng FiberXers sina Bryan Santos (14th), JL delos Santos (19th), Val Fornilos (3rd round), King Caralipio (4th round), Rhinwil Yambing (5th) at Kamron Vigan-Fleming (6th).

“Actually, (team manager) Jacob (Lao) made these picks happen,” lahad ni Ayo. “We weren’t able to get the bigs, obviously we want bigs. But when the bigs were picked by other teams, we just went for the best available talent.”

(Vladi Eduarte)