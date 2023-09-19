PNP, AFP ilalatag seguridad ng BSKE sa Negros Oriental

SANIB-PUWERSA ang Philippine National Police (PNP) at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) para sa seguridad ng Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) sa Negros Oriental.

Ito’y matapos isailalim ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang lalawigan sa kanilang kontrol dahil sa mga ulat ng karahasan dito na may kinalaman sa pulitika.

“We have a contingency for this situation. We have been planning and making necessary coordination since March of this year.We are prepared and have enough personnel to support the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in ensuring the peaceful and safe conduct of the BSKE in Negros Oriental,” saad ni AFP Visayas Command (Viscom) commander Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo.

Sinabi ni Comelec chairperson George Garcia na tuloy ang BSKE sa Negros Oriental sa kabila ng apela ng ibang grupo na ipagpaliban ito dahil sa malalang political violence sa probinsya.

Tinanggihan ito ng komisyon at sinabing maglalabas sila ng guidelines hinggil dito sa mga susunod na araw.

“Patungkol sa Negros Oriental, ang Comelec en banc ay nagdesisyon unanimously—tuloy ang eleksyon sa October 30, pero ilalagay namin sa Comelec control ang buong probinsya,” pahayag ni Garcia.

Ayon naman kay Arevalo, may koordinasyon na sila ng PNP para sa gagawing deployment at security plan sa Negros oriental.

“Rest assured that our security efforts will never waver. Viscom, being your reliable Armed Forces in the Visayas will remain highly committed to our mandate on ensuring the safety and security of our people In Negros Oriental, as they exercise their rights this coming election,” paniniguro ni Arevalo.

Matatandaang nitong Marso 4 ay napaslang si Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo kasama ang siyam na iba pa matapos silang ratratin ng mga armadong kalalakihan sa compound ng mga Degamo sa bayan ng Pamplona ng nasabing lalawigan.(Edwin Balasa)