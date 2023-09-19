Maharlika Law delikado pinaaawat sa SC

Isang petisyon ang inihain sa Supreme Court (SC) para ipatigil ang implementasyon ng Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023 or Republic Act 11954 dahil sa pagiging labag umano sa Konstitusyon.

Ang petisyon ay inihain nina Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares, at dating Bayan Muna representatives Carlos Zarate at Ferdinand Gaite.

Sa kanilang petisyon, hiniling nila sa high court na maglabas ng temporary restraining order (TRO) o preliminary injunction o status quo ante order upang agarang mapatigil ang implementasyon ng RA 11954, at magsagawa ng oral arguments sa nasabing isyu.

Kabilang sa mga respondent ay sina Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Kamara de Representantes at ang Senado.

Ayon sa petisyon, “RA 11954 is void because it was passed in violation of Section 26 (2), Article VI, of the 1987 Constitution; the test of economic via­bility as mandated under Section 16, Article XII of the Constitution was not complied with prior to the creation of the Maharlika Investment Corporation; and RA 11954 violates the independence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as provided for under Section 20, Article XII of the Constitution.”

Sa kabila raw ng pagkuwestiyon sa constitutionality ng panukala, minadali ng Kamara at Senado ang pagpapabitay nito gamit ang sertipikasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Republic Act 11954, or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023, is a dangerous law. It entrusts hundreds of billions in public funds to unknown fund managers and an amorphous nine-member Board of Directors, six of whom remain unidentified until now,” babala nila sa petisyon.