KC tagumpay pagrampa sa Soho filmfest

Super thankful si KC Concepcion sa tagumpay ng world premiere ng pelikula nilang ‘Asian Persuasion’ sa Soho International Film Festival.

Bongga nga ang pagrampa ni KC sa filmfest na ‘yon.

Wish nga ng marami na maging hudyat na ito ng mas marami pang acting project para kay KC.

“World premiere at Soho International Filmfest is a massive accomplishment.

“Cheers to more wins!” sabi ni KC.

Makikita rin sa Instagram story ni Kevin Kreider, isa sa mga artista sa pelikula, ang bonggang reaksyon ng mga nanood ng movie nila.

“Full house!” sabi niya, na binanggit ang mga kasamahan niya sa pelikula tulad nina KC, Dante Basco, Paolo Montalban, at Jhett Tolentino.

“Blood, tears, hopelessness and huge life lessons for this day to come true for my acting debut and first world premiere for a full feature movie. It took me since 2009, moving between Philly to New York to Asia back to Philly to Los Angeles. It took me losing everything, sacrificing everything, keeping my faith, and getting on a reality show on Netflix for this chance to even happen.

“Thank you @jhett.tolentino for seeing me beyond a reality guy and giving me a chance. To my (heart) and who keeps me (fire) @devondiep and to my awesome cast @kristinaconcepcion @dantebasco and @itspaolomontalban and many more… thank you for accepting me and paving the way for future generations of talented Asian actors. @asianpersuasionfilm,” sabi naman ni Kevin.

Anyway, sana ay panoorin din ng mga Pinoy ang pelikula kapag pinalabas na ito sa Pilipinas sa Nobyembre. Sana ay bumalik na ang sigla ng pelikulang Pilipino. (Dondon Sermino)