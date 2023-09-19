WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Herbosa tagilid sa CA

Posibleng dumaan umano sa butas ng karayom ang kumpirmasyon ng appointment ni Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa sa makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA) oras na simulan na ang deliberasyon ng pagtalaga rito bilang kalihim ng Department of Health.

Ayon kay OFW party-list Rep. Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino, tiyak na makikita ng mga miyembrong CA kung may mga naging kaso si Herbosa.

“If there are legal impediments to Secretary Herbosa’s appointment, this will not go unnoticed by the CA members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate,” ayon kay Magsino.

Matatandaan na sa 2016 resolution ni dating Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, nakasaad na may “probable cause” para malitis sa Sandiganbayan si Herbosa, na noon ay undersecretary sa kawanihan, kasama si dating Health secretary Enrique Ona at dating Health assistant secretary Nicolas Lutero III dahil sa umano’y paglabag sa Anti-Graft & Corrupt Practices Act kaugnay sa P392 million hospital modernization program.

Itinulak ng Ombudsman ang “perpetual disqualification” ng tatlo mula sa paghawak ng anumang posisyon sa gobyerno. (Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante