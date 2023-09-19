Herbosa tagilid sa CA

Posibleng dumaan umano sa butas ng karayom ang kumpirmasyon ng appointment ni Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa sa makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA) oras na simulan na ang deliberasyon ng pagtalaga rito bilang kalihim ng Department of Health.

Ayon kay OFW party-list Rep. Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino, tiyak na makikita ng mga miyembrong CA kung may mga naging kaso si Herbosa.

“If there are legal impediments to Secretary Herbosa’s appointment, this will not go unnoticed by the CA members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate,” ayon kay Magsino.

Matatandaan na sa 2016 resolution ni dating Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, nakasaad na may “probable cause” para malitis sa Sandiganbayan si Herbosa, na noon ay undersecretary sa kawanihan, kasama si dating Health secretary Enrique Ona at dating Health assistant secretary Nicolas Lutero III dahil sa umano’y paglabag sa Anti-Graft & Corrupt Practices Act kaugnay sa P392 million hospital modernization program.

Itinulak ng Ombudsman ang “perpetual disqualification” ng tatlo mula sa paghawak ng anumang posisyon sa gobyerno. (Eralyn Prado)