Sandara malungkot, disappointed sa pagkaka-cancel ng Cebu concert

Nalungkot at panay ang hingi ng sorry ni Sandara Park sa kanyang Pinoy fans na dumugo ang puso sa kabiguang mapanood nila sa isang live concert performance dito sa bansa ang kanilang lodi.

Nakansela at hindi na kasi matutuloy ang Cebu concert ni Sandara kasama ang iba pang local at K-Pop groups.

Idinaan ni Sandara sa tweet ang pagkadismaya niya sa naudlot na pagbabalik sa Cebu para sana mag-concert on September 23.

“I’m so sad and sorry for my fans coz of the Cebu concert. I’m also very, very sad and disappointed with what happened. I was preparing a lot for the show.

“But there is always next time so pls (forgive). I hope you guys are ok and don’t forget I’ll always be here for my Daralings and Blackjacks. #staystrongdara #staystrongdaralings,”

Dagdag pa ni Sandara,

“And I’m not going to PFW this year. I was supposed to be in other country for work end of this month but unfortunately, it just got canceled too. What is happening?

“My God. So it is already too late to prepare for Paris. What a bad timing…

“There is always ups and downs in life. Honestly, I’m not feeling good but how much more Daralings and Blackjacks feel…. U guys are always happier than me during my good times and more sad and hurt during my bad times.

“But There’s a rainbow always after the rain. I love you guys.

“I love fashion and I super enjoy attending fashion events but I can still go to fashion week next year but I was really excited to meet my fans onstage again in different cities. Hoping for more shows in the future. We are still young!!!”

Inudyukan naman ng kanyang followers si Sandara na solo show na lang ang gawin dahil malas kasi siya kapag isinasabay sa smorgasboard shows.

‘Yun na! (Rey Pumaloy)