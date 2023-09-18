Mike Enriquez pinarangalan ng Makatao Award

Dahil sa kanyang kontribusyon sa industrya bilang isa sa mga most trusted broadcast journalists sa bansa, binigyan ng Makatao Awards for Media Excellence ng People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) si Mike Enriquez.

Ang award ay personal na tinanggap ng kanyang misis na si Mrs. Lizabeth ‘Baby’ Enriquez, together with GMA Network First Vice President for Radio Glenn Allona and Asst. Vice President for GMA Integrated News John Ray Arrabe.

Presenting the award to Mrs. Enriquez were 2022 PMAP President and Board of Trustee for Media and Communications member Ellen Fullido; PMAP Communication Specialist and Makatao Awards for Media Excellence Program Lead Martin Alcantara; Training Head Richard Mamuyac, and HR Head Bernadette Tan.



A five-time Makatao awardee and Hall of Famer, Mike was recognized by PMAP for his dedication and enduring legacy in advancing public knowledge, as well as for his contribution in promoting sound people management in the country through his years of service as broadcaster.



Mike was recognized as Best TV Male Newscaster at the 3rd Makatao Awards in 2013. He was conferred with back-to-back Best Radio News Anchor wins at 6th and 7th Makatao Awards in 2017 and 2018. He then took home the Best Radio News Program Host award during the 8th and 10th Makatao Awards in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

Si Mike ay pumanaw noong August 29 sa edad na 71. (Dondon Sermino)