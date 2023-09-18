Justin Brownlee, Gilas ayaw beybehin Bahrain

MALIBAN sa Jordan na may Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at sa Thailand, hindi winawalang-bahala ng Gilas Pilipinas ang Bahrain sa Hangzhou Asian Games.

Unang toka nina Justin Brownlee at ng Pilipinas sa Group C ang Bahrain sa September 26, isusunod ang Thais bago ang Jordanians.

“Bahrain is someone we really should consider, they’re a sleeper team right there,” ani coach Tim Cone via Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Kumpleto raw ang rekado ng team.

“They’ve got a Spanish coach, they swept through the qualifiers, they beat Kazakhstan by 30 points, the beat Indonesia by 25, so they’re a team to reckon with right now. We think they’re the sleeper,” dagdag ng interim coach.

Pwede raw manggulat sa China ang Bahrain.

Si dating PBA import Wayne Chism ang naturalized player ng Bahrain, si ex-UCLA Tyler Lamb sa Thailand.

Pinag-aaralan na raw ng Gilas coaches ang Bahrain.

“We don’t want to get bushwhacked in that first game, so we have to make sure we’re ready to go,” giit ng Ginebra coach.

Kasagsagan ng closed door practice ng Nationals sa Inspire Sports Academy sa Calamba.

Wala pang kumpirmasyon kung pumayag ang Hangzhou Asiad organizers na maisama ang pangalan nina Calvin Abueva at Jason Perkins sa Gilas lineup.

Ang iba pa sa lineup ay sina June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, RR Pogoy, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa, Ange Kouame at 13th man Stanley Pringle bilang alternate.

(Vladi Eduarte)