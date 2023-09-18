BOC sinamsam P400M imported bigas, iba pang kargamento sa Tondo warehouse

Pumalo sa P400 milyong halaga ng mga hinihinalang smuggled rice at iba pang imported products ang nadiskubre ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa operasyong isinagawa nila sa tatlong bodega sa Tondo, Manila noong Setyembre 16, 2023.

Ayon kay Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio, sa tinatayang kabuuang halaga ng mga kalakal na natagpuan sa mga bodega, P90.2 milyon ay 36,086 sako ng imported na bigas mula sa Vietnam, Thailand, at Myanmar.

“While our government and kababayans scramble to make rice cheaper and more accessible, these businesses are possibly smuggling and hoarding them, which further adversely impacts our efforts to bring the prices down,” pahayag ni Rubio, at sinabing ang direktiba ni Pang. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ay paigtingin ang anti-smuggling at anti-hoarding efforts ng bureau sa staple grain ng bansa.

Idinagdag naman ni Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy na ang operative team, na binubuo ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), ang nagpatupad ng Letters of Authority (LOAs) na nilagdaan ng Commissioner laban sa tatlong bodega na matatagpuan sa Antonio Rivera St. at Dagupan St. sa Tondo, Manila.

“We were expecting to find rice, but it was still disappointing to see tens of thousands of sacks of rice in these storage areas, especially since our very own people are clamoring for more supply and to bring the prices down further even amid the price ceiling we now have,” aniya.

“But not only that, because the team also found millions worth of other goods that could hurt our markets more,” dagdag pa ni Uy.

Nabatid na sa P400.2 milyong halaga ng mga goods na nadiskubre, P310 milyon ang imported miscellaneous goods, gaya ng children’s toys, cosmetics, kitchenware, household wares, videoke machine, fabrics, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, shoes, apparel, at general merchandise.

Samantala, binigyang-diin naman ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso ang kahalagahan ng pagbeberipika ng derogatory information at pagkuha ng mga tamang tao na makapaghahatid ng magandang resulta.

“Of course, we always say this in the bureau—that without our field agents, we won’t accomplish anything. The ground work is the hardest part, but that’s what our agents do on a daily basis,” aniya pa.

Hindi lamang naman ang mga ahente ng CIIS-MICP at PCG ang pinuri ang dedikasyon, dahil napaka-kritikal din umano ng tungkulin na ginagampanan ng mga impormante ng kawanihan upang maisakatuparan ang mga operasyong ito.

Ang visitorial at inspection authority ng BOC ay alinsunod sa Chapter 2, Section 224 ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).