Apektado ang mental health: Michelle kumalas muna sa socmed

Kumalas na muna sa kanyang fans at followers ang dating actress na si Michelle Madrigal, na ang rason daw ay para sa kanyang spiritual well being at mental health.

Ito ang mensahe ni Michelle sa kanyang Instagram post na hindi lang naggu-goodbye kundi nagsasabi rin sa kanyang mga kaibigan at kliyente kung saan siya mako-contact ngayong goodbye na siya sa kanyang social media pages.

“I’ve logged off/deleted my social media apps temporarily. I have decided to step away from these platforms indefinitely to work on myself and deepen my relationship with the Lord. Summer gave me an opportunity to look inward ang reflect on myself.

“The last couple weeks of silence, prayers and isolation has been the best decision for my mental health. Learning through meditation, community, sobriety, celibacy, and healing as I go through the journey of becoming the woman of God intended me to be. You become what you consume.

“I haven’t read any messages on here so if you have my number, you can text me instead.”

Maging ang kanyang email address ay itinuro rin ni Michelle para sa link ng trabaho nito.

Iniwan ni Michelle ang showbiz para magkaroon ng normal marriage life sa kanyang American husband kung saan meron silang isang anak na babae, pero nauwi sa hiwalayan ang kanilang pagsasama.

Nagkaroon naman siya ng relasyon sa isang American service pilot pero goodbye na rin sila ni Michelle. (Rey Pumaloy)