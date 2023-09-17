WebClick Tracer

Songwriter, screenwriter, animator wanted sa DTI

Iniimbitahan ng DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) ang mga Pinoy na may edad na 18 to 35, na sumali, mag-participate sa Young Creatives Challenge (YC2).

Mag-submit lang ng original creations mo, base sa gusto mong tema. The competition theme is deliberately broad, embracing an ‘open’ and ‘free subject’ approach, granting participants the creative freedom to delve into any topic or subject matter of their choosing.

Ang DTI, sa tulong ni Senator Imee Marcos, ang nag-organisa ng grandest battle of creativity na ito. Layon nitong parangalan ang kahusayan, brilliance of creative minds across diverse categories in the fields of Songwriting, Screenwriting, Playwriting, Graphic Novel, Animation, Game Development, Online Content Creation.

Bilang pagpupugay, ang DTI ay magko-conduct ng launching activity sa September 24, which will be livestream via DTI Philippines Facebook Page. This exclusive gathering will bring together prospective participants hailing from various colleges and universities nationwide, alongside esteemed collaborators and potential producers from the private sector and the vibrant creative industries.

Sa October 2023 ay iaanunsiyo ang Top 30 creators and unveil the Top 10 Grand Finalists. Sa November gaganapin ang grand finals, na ang magwawagi nga ay tatanggap ng malaking premyo and millions-worth of promotions, incentives, registration of intellectual property, and possible production or commercialization.

Abangan din ang mga pasabog nila sa Online Content Challenge. This special category will have TikTok as its main channel for entry submission.

Para sa mga detalye, follow the Young Creatives Challenge through its social media channels and website (www.youngcreativeschallenge.com). (Dondon Sermino)

