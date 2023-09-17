‘Print is not dead!’ Pia nanawagan ng suporta para sa mga Pinoy writer

“Print is not dead!”

‘Yan nga ang sigaw ni Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach-Jauncey.

Humiling din siya ng suporta sa mga tagahanga niya na tulungan ang mga manunulat na Pinoy, o mga gumagawa ng libro.

Heto nga ang pakiusap, mensahe ni Pia:

“Wow wow wow!

“I am so overwhelmed by all the love you’ve shown for ‘Queen of the Universe’. Honestly, I was nervous as the Manila International Book Fair was drawing closer… but seeing all your tags, stories, posts and reels (some of you even quote words from the book) got me sooo kilig.

“Some of you even waited since 5:30am just to do the meet & greet. Words can’t express how grateful I am.

“This was a project that I thought would be shelved. It took so long because we had so many setbacks… but here we are now. Dreams do come true,” sabi ni Pia.

At dito nga niya pinagsigawan na ‘print is not dead’.

“And #printisnotdead. Reading will never be passé. I want to take this opportunity to say, let’s support authors and novelists, especially Filipino writers.

“Now I know how much ‘blood, sweat and tears’ there is to produce and get a book out there.

“Let’s continue to write stories that will allow us to express and learn about ourselves. Let’s continue to read so that we too can learn about other people’s struggles and strengths.

“Please buy a book and share with a friend, so that we can continue writing and printing books for many years to come.”

Well, sa panahon ng social media, internet, online app, marami nga ang nagsasabing patay na ang print. Pero sa mga nararanasan ni Pia ngayon bilang author ng libro niya, may pag-asa pa.

Kailangan lang talaga ang matinding suporta, mula sa mga kabataan, na manumbalik ang hilig nila sa pagbabasa ng libro.

Sana nga… (Dondon Sermino)