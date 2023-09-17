P100K Nat’l Amateur Chess Championships sa Tagaytay

NAKATAYA ang P100K cash, National Master titles, norms at FIDE rating points sa Philippine National Amateur Chess Championships sa Oct. 6-8 sa Tagaytay City.

Sanib puwersa ang National Chess Federation of the Philippines kina Cavite Vice Gov. Athena Tolentino, NM Srihaan Poddar at Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann para sa tatlong araw na pigaan ng utak.

Tinatayang nasa 200 titled players kasama ang mga batang master aspirants ang lalahok sa four divisions event – Open, Women, Juniors at Kiddies.

Si Tolentino ay anak ni Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol ’Tolentino ang mag-oorganisa ng nine-round Swisstem chessfest habang si Poddar, 15, ang aako sa prize pool.

“It is heartening to see and state that a Grade 10 student from International School Manila (Poddar) and a passionate chess enthusiast has made remarkable strides in his mission to promote chess and FIDE rated tournaments within the country,” saad ni NCFP president Butch Pichay Linggo.

Hahamigin ng magkakampeon sa Open ang P15,000 habang sa Women, Juniors at Kiddies titlists ang P5,000 kasama ang tropeo, chess clock at chess set at puwedeng NM title.

Ayon NCFP chief executive officer Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, tatanggap din ang Top 10 sa bawat group ng money prizes, trophies at medals.

(Elech Dawa)