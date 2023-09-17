Kevin Love gigil na ilabas ang pangil sa Miami Heat

UMAASA si Kevin Love na mabubuo na niya ang 2023-24 o 78th National Basketball Association season, na hindi magagarahe ng injury para mas makatulong sa Miami Heat.

Loob at labas ng court, maganda ang samahan ni Love at ng team.

Mas makakapag-ambag pa siya kung naglalaro.

“I (also) have a great relationship with the front office, with ownership, with all my teammates, coaching staff,” ani Love, 35, via Anthony Chiang ng The Miami Herald nitong Sabado. “It just felt like a good home for me and I wanted to continue that and see what was possible if I started the year out for the Miami Heat and see the impact that I could have there.”

Nitong 2022-23, late February na nakapaglaro si Love at sumalang ng 21 regular season games.

Humaba ang minuto niya sa extended playoff run ng Heat hanggang NBA Finals bago natalo sa Denver Nuggets.

Muling pinapirma ng Miami ang player nitong offseason, binigyan ng $3.8M (P215.5M) para muling makasama sina Bam Adebayo at Jimmy Butler.

“I think my impact was both on the floor and off the floor,” dagdag ng sweet shooting forward. “Just being around the locker room, whether it be pregame or postgame, at practice, I felt like I could make a major impact there in helping bring us together.”

(Vladi Eduarte)