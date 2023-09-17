Banawa paborito

TUTULAK ang 10th Kamatyas FIDE Rated Invitational Rapid Chess Tournament ‘David’s Gambit’ sa Sept. 23-24 sa FL Dy Coliseum, Rizal Avenue, Cauayan City, Isabela.

Isa sa mga paboritong kalahok si International Master Joel Banawa na residente ng nasabing lugar, ang nagkampeon sa Isabela Chess Club Inc. 1st FIDE Rated Chess Tournament noong Enero.

Target niyang maabot ang ELO 2400 rating barrier mula sa kasalukuyang tangang 2378.

Ang dalawang araw na kaganapan ay may basbas ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines at papangangasiwaan ng Philippine Arbiters Chess Confederation. Ang mga punong abala ay sina IM Roderick Nava at National Master David Almirol na kapwa mga nagtatag at pinuno ng Kamatyas Chess Club.

“The goal of the event is to help our young chess players here in Isabela in particular, and also in the Philippines in general. We want them to become globally competitive not just in this sport but also in their daily lives,” ani Nava.

Ang 15 minutes plus 5 seconds increment time control format ay nag-aalok ng P30K, P10K, P7K, P5K para sa first, second, third at fourth placers habang ang fifth-10th placers ay may P2K bawat isa.

Ang 11th-20th placers ay may P1K each habang ang 21st-30th placers ay tatanggap ng P500 bawat isa.

P2K bawat isa ang naghihintay para sa mga magiging top Non-Master, top Isabela, top Cauayan, top Senior, top Junior, top Kid at top Lady.

***

Lalarga ang 2nd Pichay Kids Chess Warriors Chess Festival Team and Individual ‘NA Richard R. Dela Cruz Cup’ sa Robinsons Metro East, Marcos Highway, Brgy. Dela Paz, Pasig City sa Oktubre 1 at 7.

Hinati sa apat na kategorya gaya ng Team, 2050 and below , 1750 and below at Kids (13U) ang torneo.

P50K+trophy at medals ang nakalaan sa magkakampeon sa team event, habang sa 2050 and below Section ay P5K+medal, sa 1750 and below Section ay P5K-+medal at sa Youth 13 years old and under Section ay P4K+medal.

***

Punong abala ang JMN Internet Installation Services sa Open and Inter Barangay Chess Tournament sa Sept. 24 sa Nepo Farm, Brgy. Carangian, Tarlac City. Mag-call o text sa mobile number 0985 558 4919 para sa pagpaparehistro at iba pang mga datalye.