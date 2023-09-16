China nilimas mga coral sa Rozul Reef

KINUMPIRMA ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command na mayroong malawakang pag-harvest ng mga coral sa Rozul Reef sa West Philippine Sea.

Sinabi ni AFP-Western Command Commander Vice Admiral Albert Carlos sa Saturday News Forum sa Quezon City na nagpadala ito ng mga diver matapos umalis ang Chinese military militia vessels sa nasabing lugar.

Sa kanilang underwater survey, tumambad sa AFP ang kalunos-lunos na sinapit ng lugar.

“Nakita namin wala na ‘yong mga corals. Nasira na ‘yong mga coral and may debris,” saad ni Carlos.

“We are coordinating with scientists, experts to do their assessment of the area,” aniya.

Nilinaw naman ni Carlos na hindi pa sigurado kung mga Chinese nga ang kumuha ng mga coral sa Rozul Reef dahil patuloy pa nila itong bineberipika.

“Suspetsa pa lang natin, we are not saying they [Chinese vessels] are harvesting our corals. We suspect that somebody is harvesting our co­rals and that means they are violating our sovereign rights,” wika ng AFP-Wescom commander.

Ang Rozul Reef ay bahagi ng exclusive economic zone ng Pilipinas. Madadaanan ito bago makarating sa Ayungin Shoal na bahagi ng Kalayaan Group of Islands.