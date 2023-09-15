Pag-IBIG Fund binuhos P77B sa mga housing loan

Naglabas ang Pag-IBIG Fund ng halos P77 bilyon para sa home loans nito sa huling walong buwan.

Sinira nito ang record sa may pinakamataas na home loan disbursement para sa Enero hanggang Agosto.

“We are happy to report that Pag-IBIG Fund has once again set a record high in terms of home loan releases during the first eight months of the year. The sustained growth of our home loans mean that more and more Filipino workers are being helped by Pag-IBIG Fund to have homes they can call their own,” ayon kay Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar.

“This is one of our ways to heed the call of President Marcos to provide sustainable and inclusive housing for Filipinos,” wika pa ng kalihim.

Dagdag pa ni Acuzar, ang halaga ng home loans na inilabas ng ahensiya ay P4.23 bilyon o anim na porsiyentong mas mataas kumpara sa P72.71 bilyon na inilabas sa parehong panahon noong 2022.

Sinabi pa ni Acuzar na mula sa kabuuang bilang na 7,450 o 12 porsiyento ay mga miyembro na mula sa minimum-wage at low-income sectors, na nakakuha ng kabuuang P3.15 bilyon sa socialized home loans.

Samantala, nabanggit naman ni Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta na inaasahan ng ahensiya na mapanatili ang kanilang performance para sa natitirang bahagi ng taon.

“We thank our members for choosing and trusting the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan to help them achieve their dream of homeownership. We assure our borrowers that we shall do all that we can to maintain the low rates of their loans and keep their monthly payments affordable. This is because we at Pag-IBIG Fund highly value sustainability, so that our current borrowers can maintain their ability to pay their loans and allow even more members to avail of our home financing programs,” ayon kay Acosta.

Kumpiyansa rin si Acosta na ngayong apat na buwan na lamang ang natitira sa 2023 ay magiging “banner year” muli ito para sa Pag-IBIG Fund na mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga Pilipino na magkaroon ng sariling tahanan. (Carl Santiago)