Mercito Gesta handa nang makipagbasagan ng mukha

NASABIK na makabalik sa ibabaw ng boxing ring si Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta kontra undefeated at hard-hitting Mexican William “Camaron” Zepeda sa darating na Linggo, Setyembre 17 (oras sa Pilipinas), sa The Commerce Casino and Hotel sa Los Angeles, California.

Aminado ang US-based boxer na patuloy niyang hinahasa ang angking kahusayan pagdating sa boksing na ginagabayan ni coach Marvin Somodio para sa malaking opurtunidad na ibinigay ng Golden Boy Promotions sa pag-aasam na mas mapalapit pa sa panibagong world title fight.

“I am not new in this sport. I will never stop learning. My style always evolves. I am so excited to be facing William Zepeda who is undefeated. Zepeda is an up-and-coming fighter. He’s great and he excites me,” pahayag ni Gesta.

“This opportunity is really hard to miss. Now that Oscar and Golden Boy have given it to me – why not? It’s a good fight. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity.”

Gigil na si Gesta (34-3-3, 17KOs) na makasapakan si Zepeda (28-0, 24KOs), na isa sa mga itinuturing na lightweight contender sa kasalukuyan at nakapwesto bilang top-ranked sa WBA title ni undisputed lightweight titlist Devin “The Dream” Haney o si undefeated American at dating super-featherweight titlist Shakur Stevenson. (Gerard Arce)