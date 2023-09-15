Gen Z, bet mga kompanyang palaban sa politika, suweldo

Ano nga ba ang bet ng mga Gen Z pagdating sa pag-a-apply nila ng trabaho?

Ayon sa eksperto, sinusuri nila ang values at prinsipyo ng kompanya.

Nabatid sa Jobstreet, isang online employment company, gustong malaman ng mga Gen Z workers kung ano ang impact ng isang kompanya sa lipunan.

“They usually select their place of work based on the impact that the organization has made on society. Factors like company values and political stances heavily influence their decision making,” pahayag ng kompanya.

Gusto rin umano ng mga mas batang employee ang innovation at change.

Bukod dito, hanap din nila ang stability, work-life balance, competitive salary at benefit package.

Binanggit din ng Jobstreet ang pag-aaral ng World Economic Forum na nagsasabing 73% ng mga Gen Z employee ay mas pinipili ang permanent flexible work arrangement.

“Employers may explore implementing sustainable and impactful advocacy projects that focus on equality, gender acceptance, politics, and the environment—topics that matter most to Gen Zs,” ayon sa Jobstreet.

“While being seen as ‘idealists’, their being extremely dedicated goal-getters make them excellent candidates for any industry,” deskripsyon ng Jobstreet sa mga Gen Z worker.

“The desires of Gen Z talents might seem like high-maintenance demands, but they are absolutely valid,” dagdag naman ni Jobstreet Philippines Managing Director Dannah Majarocon.