Buntis, iwas muna sa matinding init

Lahat ng sobra.. nakakasama!

Tulad na lang ng matinding init ng panahon na masama sa kalusugan.

Ang extreme heat kasi ay maaaring magdulot ng dehydration, heat exhaustion, at heatstroke.

Higit din itong nakakasama para sa mga buntis na maaari pang magdulot ng increased risk for severe maternal morbidity (SMM).

“Any health condition attributed to and/or aggravated by pregnancy and childbirth that has negative outcomes to the woman’s well-being,” paliwanag ng World Health Organization.

Ang nakakatakot pa ay pwede itong magdulot ng eclampsia, blood transfusion, hysterectomy, ventilation, cardiac arrest, sepsis at shock.

Batay sa Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), ang long at short term extreme heat exposure sa panahon ng pagbubuntis, ay maaaring magdulot ng mas mataas na risk sa SMM.

“Extreme heat also affects other aspects of pregnant people’s health and well-being,” ayon kay Dr. Mary T. Jacobson, ob-gyn at chief medical officer for the women’s health resource Hello Alpha.

“Climate change is considered an urgent women’s health issue because of its known associations with these adverse outcomes,” pahayag naman ni Dr. Alison Cowan, isa ring ob-gyn at head ng medical affairs at Mirvie.

Payo ni Coman sa mga buntis, mahalagang wag silang matakot o mag-panic.

“Limiting time in high-risk heat exposure and staying hydrated when you are going to be exposed to heat is really important. Make sure that you have a plan for drinking enough water if you’re going to be out and about during the day, but you can still live your life normally,” payo pa nito.

Kaya para sa mga preggy mom, siguraduhing ikaw ay healthy para ang iyong little one.. healthy din! (Natalia Antonio)