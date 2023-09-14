Totodasin, gagahasain! MTRCB chief inulan ng banta

Nanawagan ang Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) sa mga netizen na maging constructive sa kanilang kritisismo at iwasan ang mga pagbabanta sa mga opisyal ng Board lalo na kay Chairperson Lala Sotto.

Ginawa ng MTRCB ang pahayag matapos pagbantaan umano si Sotto na gagahasain at papatayin matapos ilabas ng Board ang desisyon sa pagsuspinde sa “It’s Showtime” ng 12 araw dahil sa isyu ng subuan ng daliri ng host na sina Vice Ganda at Ion Perez.

“Over the past weeks, we have experienced an unfortunate surge in threatening messages on our official social media pages, including explicit rape and death threats directed at Chairperson Lala Sotto,” paglalahad ni MTRCB Vice Chairman Njel De Mesa.

“Chairperson Lala Sotto is a dedicated public servant who has spent her career advocating for responsible and inclusive media content. She has consistently championed the importance of media content that respects cultural sensitivities while contributing positively to the Philippine entertainment industry,” dugtong ni De Mesa.

Binanggit naman ni MTRCB Executive Director II Atty. Mamarico Sansarona Jr., na hindi katanggap-tanggap ang personal attack ng mga netizen sa Board dahil ginagawa lang naman nila ang kanilang trabaho.

“We must not resort to personal attacks because our agency is just doing its mandate. We are happy that our Chair is very active in dischar­ging the functions of our office based on existing laws,” diin pa niya.

Binigyang-diin pa niya na bagama’t kinikilala ng MTRCB ang kahalagahan ng cons­tructive criticism at open dialogue, mariin naman nilang kinokondena ang anumang uri ng pagbabanta, harassment o karahasan, mapa online man at off­line.