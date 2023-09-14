MTRCB itinanggi sabwatan sa Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas, Inc. versus Vice, Ion

Sinagot ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) ang haka-haka ng marami sa mga kumalat na photo na kasama ni Chair Lala Sotto ang mga miyembro ng Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas, Inc. (KSMBPI) na siya ring mga personalidad na nagsampa ng demanda laban kina Vice Ganda, Ion Perez.

Pinalalabas kasi na bago pa magsampa ng kaso ang mga naturang personalidad ay nag-usap, nagkita nga sila, na parang pinalalabas na may naganap na sabwatan.

Heto nga ang pahayag ng MTRCB:

“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) would like to clarify the recent photos circulating on social media. These photos were taken during a courtesy call by the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas, Inc. (KSMBPI) at the MTRCB Office on August 24, 2023.

“The purpose of this visit was to express their support for our efforts in monitoring film and TV broadcasts, recognizing that the MTRCB operates as a small agency with limited manpower. Thus, the MTRCB welcomes their expression of support on ensuring responsible and quality content in the entertainment industry in line with our mandates under PD 1986.

“As stated by the KSMBPI, its decision to file a case “was never triggered nor influenced in any way by the MTRCB.”

“We urge everyone not to interpret these photos with any malicious intent.”

‘Yun na! (Dondon Sermino)