Mga GAB licensee may discount sa ActionLabs

NAGTULUNGAN ang Games and Amusements Board at ang ActionLabs I.T. Services Philippines Corporation sa pagbibigay ng diskuwento sa kanilang mga serbisyo para sa mga professional athlete at iba pang GAB licensee.

Nagpirmahan sa Memorandum of Agreement kamakailan sina GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin, kasama sina ActionLabs representative Diosdado R. Solmayor III at Michael Angelo O. Chua na isinagawa sa GAB Makati Central Office.

Nakalinya pa rin ito sa hangarin ni GAB Chairman Clarin na “3xPRO” na “promote, professionalize at protect” ang Philippine professional sports.

Makakatanggap ang lahat ng mga professional athlete at GAB licensee ng 15% discount sa labor charge sa mga in-branch purchase ng “goods and services” ng ActionLabs.

Gumagawa ang ActionLabs ng mga sirang laptop at ibang electronic gadgets, mayron din itong preventive maintenance, Wi-Fi setup at installation, network security, printer setup at troubleshooting, device assistance, hardware installation, Level 1 data recovery, PC setup, PC tune-up, printer service support, CCTV installation/configuration, cabling services, preventive maintenance at marami pang IT-related service.

May mga sattelite office at home-based engineer support center ang ActionLabs sa buong bansa at maaaring bisitahin ang kanilang website na www.actionlabs.com.ph. (Abante Sports)