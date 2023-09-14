Mga Chinese fishing vessel tambak sa WPS

Ibinunyag ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang muling paglobo ng bilang mga barko ng China sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa isinagawang aerial patrol ng AFP Western Command noong Set­yembre 6 at 7, naispatan ang 23 Chinese fishing vessels malapit sa Ioquis Reef na matatagpuan sa katimugang dulo ng Reed Bank, isang lugar sa Spratly Islands na pinaniniwalaang mayaman sa langis at gas.

“Additional swarming was observed in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, where five Chinese fishing vessels were present, and in Baragatan (Nares) Bank, with two Chinese fishing vessels recorded,” ayon sa Western Command.

Sa isinagawang air patrol ng Philippine Navy noong Agosto 24, nakita rin ang 33 Chinese fishing vessels sa Rozul (Iroquis) Reef na sakop pa ng Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at continental shelf ng Pilipinas.

“Previous swarmin­g incidents in the area have also been followed by reports of massive coral harvesting, further raising concerns about their harmful environmental impact,” anila.

Binanggit pa ng Armed Forces Western Command na ang pagdami ng bilang ng mga barko ng China ay nagdudulot ng tensiyon sa WPS at may “potential implications for Philippines’ maritime security, fisheries conservation, territorial integrity, and preservation of the marine environment.”