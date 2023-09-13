Romualdez kinilala dedikasyon ni BBM

Binati ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa kanyang ika-66 kaarawan at kinilala ang kahalagahan umano ng mga ginagawa nito upang mapaganda ang kalagayan ng bansa.

“Your leadership reflects a strong commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos, a dedication we deeply admire. As Speaker of the House of Representatives and a staunch advocate for your vision, I have the privilege of witnessing your unwavering commitment to progress,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Sinabi ni Romualdez, na kasama ni Marcos sa maraming biyahe nito sa bansa at abroad, na nasaksihan nito ang dedikasyon at determinas¬yon ng Pangulo na mapabuti ang kalagayan ng mga Pilipino.

“On this special day, remember the positive impact you have on our country. Your determination to uplift the lives of every Filipino is truly inspiring, and I am honored and privileged to work alongside you in achieving these goals,” sabi pa ng lider ng Kamara. (Billy Begas)