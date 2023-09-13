PSC magsasagawa ng financial literacy seminar para sa mga atleta, coaches

MAHIGIT sa 400 na mga national training pool athlete at coach ang makakatanggap ng mga insight mula sa mga nangungunang financial executive sa bansa ngayon sa pagho-host ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ng isang financial literacy seminar sa Rizal Memorial Coliseum sa Manila.

Ang proyekto, na tinawag na “Pera Mo, Kinabukasan Mo!”, ay isang inisyatiba ng ahensiya sa pangangasiwa ni PSC Commissioner Walter Torres, upang magbigay ng komprehensibong pag-unawa sa paggastos at pinansiya, na nag-aalok ng mga insight, istratehiya at praktikal na kaalaman upang bigyang-daan ang matalinong pagdedesisyon sa pananalapi sa lahat ng pambansang atleta at coach.

“Our national team just came off two successful stints at the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games, in which they were rewarded with cash incentives by the government last August. We felt the need to also guide them to take care of their hard-earned peso,” sabi ni Commissioner Torres.

Ang maghapong seminar ay magtatampok ng mga nangungunang executive sa larangan, simula sa kilalang financial educator at may-akda na si Mr. Chinkee Tan, na sinusundan ng Land Bank of the Philippines Overseas Filipino Bank Representative Officer Mr. Leover Loyola, Acting Senior Trust Management Specialist Mr. Neil Concepcion, Digital Marketing Officer Ms. Desiree Cabuyao at Treasury Manager na si Glenn Aguda para sa morning session.

Ang Pioneer Life Inc. Vice President for Marketing Corporate Affairs na si Ms. Liza Lichauco at Middle Income Insurance Deputy Head Ms. Hazel Inocencio-Zapanta ay magbubukas ng afternoon session, kasama ang Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Lead Convenors Mr. Art Samaniego at Ms. Jocel De Guzman, Pag-IBIG Member Services Officer Ms. Maricel Zamudio, at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Senior Specialist na si G. Marcelo C. Matias.

“As sports continue to mold the discipline and dedication of our athletes in the game, it is also through those same values that they can be good stewards of their money,” sabi ni PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann.

Ang programa ay minarkahan ang ikatlong pagkakataon na nagsagawa ang PSC ng financial literacy seminar para sa mga atleta at coach, na nagsimula noong una at ikalawang edisyon noong 2015 at 2019, kasama ang Registered Financial Planner (RFP) at mamamahayag na si Ms. Salve Duplito. (Lito Oredo)